FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lessened by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.89. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,889. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

