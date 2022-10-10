Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 6.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 101,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 438,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 6.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
