Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 6.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSXGet Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 101,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 438,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

