Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 6.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 101,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 438,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.