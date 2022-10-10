Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Fortive were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

