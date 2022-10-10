Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

DFAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

