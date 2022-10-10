Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,189 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 529,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

