Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.24. 59,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

