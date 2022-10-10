Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 29,826 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for about 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,821,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

RQI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

