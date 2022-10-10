Fortune 45 LLC Buys 805 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,584. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.