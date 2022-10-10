Fortune 45 LLC Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.97. 11,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.