Fortune 45 LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortune 45 LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 11.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

QQQ traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.32. 1,199,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

