Fortune 45 LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC owned 0.44% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.