Fortune 45 LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Fortune 45 LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the period. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,549,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,250 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,883,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UITB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

