Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,243,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

