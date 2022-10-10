Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lessened by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. 336,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,063,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.