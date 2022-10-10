Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.