Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 8,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,310,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

