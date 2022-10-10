Gaming Stars Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.36 Million (GAMES)

Gaming Stars (GAMES) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Gaming Stars has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and $663,398.00 worth of Gaming Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaming Stars has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaming Stars token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaming Stars Profile

Gaming Stars was first traded on July 31st, 2019. Gaming Stars’ total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Gaming Stars is medium.com/@gaming-stars. Gaming Stars’ official Twitter account is @gamingstarsnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gaming Stars’ official website is www.gaming-stars.net.

Gaming Stars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Stars (GAMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaming Stars has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gaming Stars is 2.05491922 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $878,361.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaming-stars.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaming Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaming Stars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaming Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

