GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 13429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. State Street Corp raised its position in GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,580,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

