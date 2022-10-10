Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Gem Diamonds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 19.9 %

GMDMF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.