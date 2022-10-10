George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.16

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.16 and last traded at $99.16, with a volume of 187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WNGRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
George Weston Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
