George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.16

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.16 and last traded at $99.16, with a volume of 187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.