Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

GMRE opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 219.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 52.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.