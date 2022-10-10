GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Down 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

