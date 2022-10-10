GNY Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY (GNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GNY has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 192,376,657 in circulation. The last known price of GNY is 0.01187201 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $58,738.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gny.io/.”

