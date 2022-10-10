GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Amundi lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 124,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.