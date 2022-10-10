GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Amundi lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 124,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

