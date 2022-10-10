GooseFX Price Reaches $0.0144 (GOFX)

GooseFX (GOFX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. GooseFX has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $500,398.00 worth of GooseFX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GooseFX has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GooseFX token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GooseFX

GooseFX was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. GooseFX’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for GooseFX is goosefx.io. GooseFX’s official Twitter account is @goosefx1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GooseFX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GooseFX (GOFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GooseFX has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GooseFX is 0.01461887 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $76,933.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goosefx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GooseFX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GooseFX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GooseFX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

