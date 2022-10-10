Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Financial Analysis

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% 0.09% Methanex 11.10% 24.76% 8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 2 4 5 0 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

Methanex has a consensus price target of $49.58, indicating a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Methanex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Methanex $4.41 billion 0.55 $482.36 million $6.45 5.38

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats Gores Holdings VIII on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

