Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $217,610.88 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $217,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $234,678.40.

On Thursday, September 8th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

