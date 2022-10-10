Groestlcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $27.15 Million (GRS)

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Groestlcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Groestlcoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Groestlcoin has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $27.15 million worth of Groestlcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,254.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00751628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00596493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00255285 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Groestlcoin Coin Profile

Groestlcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2014. Groestlcoin’s total supply is 80,395,749 coins and its circulating supply is 81,067,154 coins. The official website for Groestlcoin is www.groestlcoin.org. The Reddit community for Groestlcoin is https://reddit.com/r/groestlcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Groestlcoin’s official message board is www.groestlcoin.org/forum. Groestlcoin’s official Twitter account is @groestlcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Groestlcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Groestlcoin (GRS) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRS through the process of mining. Groestlcoin has a current supply of 80,395,748.88736624 with 81,063,723.88736624 in circulation. The last known price of Groestlcoin is 0.30459481 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,161,530.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.groestlcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Groestlcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Groestlcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Groestlcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

