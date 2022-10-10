Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.72. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. The company had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

