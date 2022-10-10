Guardian Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.71 Million (GUARD)

Guardian (GUARD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Guardian has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $473,572.00 worth of Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guardian token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guardian has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Guardian

Guardian was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Guardian’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,317,487 tokens. Guardian’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guardian’s official message board is medium.com/wolf-den. The official website for Guardian is www.wolfdencrypto.com.

Guardian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guardian (GUARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Guardian has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guardian is 0.90014553 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $140,467.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guardian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guardian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guardian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

