H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $66.47 million and $205,908.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.29044472 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,717.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

