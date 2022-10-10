Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

