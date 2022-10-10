Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

DVN traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 283,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

