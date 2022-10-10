Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

