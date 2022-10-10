Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

MRO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

