Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CMC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.60. 29,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,345. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.