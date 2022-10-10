Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

