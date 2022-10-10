Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,826 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

