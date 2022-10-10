Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IUSB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,524. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

