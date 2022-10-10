HAPI Protocol (HAPI) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

HAPI Protocol (HAPI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. HAPI Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $147,495.00 worth of HAPI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI Protocol token can currently be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00034927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HAPI Protocol Profile

HAPI Protocol (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a token. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. HAPI Protocol’s total supply is 591,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,816 tokens. HAPI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. HAPI Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/i-am-hapi. The official website for HAPI Protocol is hapi.one.

HAPI Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI Protocol (HAPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HAPI Protocol has a current supply of 591,929.20666767 with 704,816.96177223 in circulation. The last known price of HAPI Protocol is 6.76766858 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $241,521.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hapi.one/.”

