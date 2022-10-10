Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 987 ($11.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 1.8 %

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

HL stock opened at GBX 870 ($10.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 878.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 879.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,891.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.