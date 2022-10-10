Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 987 ($11.93).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 870 ($10.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,891.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 878.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 879.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,695.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

