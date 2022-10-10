Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 13627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 111.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 102.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

