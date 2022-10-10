HC Wainwright Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
GMBL stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
