HC Wainwright Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBL stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

About Esports Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

