HC Wainwright Trims Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price to $53.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

