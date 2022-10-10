HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.10. 37,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.