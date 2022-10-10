Head-To-Head Analysis: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clene and Guardion Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $720,000.00 147.29 -$9.74 million $0.21 7.95 Guardion Health Sciences $7.23 million 1.24 -$24.75 million ($0.82) -0.18

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene 4,138.77% -819.50% -69.12% Guardion Health Sciences -191.10% -34.25% -32.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Clene and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clene has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clene and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 1 5 0 2.83 Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clene currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 648.50%. Guardion Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 364.24%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Guardion Health Sciences.

Summary

Clene beats Guardion Health Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It also provides MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; CSV-1000 device that offers auto-calibrated tests to ensure the correct testing luminance and contrast levels; and CSV-2000, a digital standardized contrast sensitivity testing device, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing under the VectorVision name for use by eye doctors in clinical trials, real-world vision evaluation, and industrial vision testing. In addition, the company develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

