Head to Head Review: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.40% 0.44% 0.22% Etsy 17.01% 67.88% 11.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Etsy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.02%. Etsy has a consensus target price of $125.09, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Etsy.

DHI Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.32 -$29.74 million $0.01 574.57 Etsy $2.33 billion 5.92 $493.51 million $2.84 38.36

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. Etsy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

