Head to Head Review: YETI (YETI) versus The Competition

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is one of 19 public companies in the "Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YETI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% YETI Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YETI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 YETI Competitors 52 420 901 12 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 167.02%. Given YETI’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YETI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

99.6% of YETI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YETI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion $212.60 million 13.20 YETI Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.20

YETI’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

YETI has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YETI beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

