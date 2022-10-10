Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

